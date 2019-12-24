Final Top 50 Small Schools National Football Rankings: Trinity Christian lands at No. 1
Deion Sanders-led squad finished on top after TAPPS title; Sierra Canyon, Wahoo lands Nos. 2 and 3.
Video: Shedeur Sanders 2019 Highlights
See the Trinity Christian quarterback and son of Deion Sanders in action.
The Texas state playoffs signaled the end of the 2019 high school football season and a Texas schools finishes the season as the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps Small Schools National Rankings.
Trinity Christian (Cedar Hill, Texas), the TAPPs Division II champion, ends the season at No. 1 while Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) is the No. 2 team and Wahoo (Neb.) is No. 3.
There was only slight movement in the final week as Grandview, Refugio and Gunter, all Texas state champions, moved up from their previous rankings.
The Small Schools Top 25 is open to schools that generally play in enrollment divisions with less than 1,000 students. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
