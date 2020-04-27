Four-star defensive end Landon Jackson commits to LSU

Video: Landon Jackson Ultimate Highlights

See the 4-star Pleasant Grove edge rusher in action.

Ed Orgeron and LSU have had a busy weekend.

The Tigers broke a SEC record with 14 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft and tied Ohio State's 2004 mark for the most players taken in a single year.

The defending national champs were also busy looking ahead, adding two of the best players from Texas this week.

On Thursday, speedy 4-star wide receiver JoJo Earle of Aledo committed to LSU. Three days later, Landon Jackson of Pleasant Grove (Texarkana) tweeted Sunday his announcement to head to Baton Rouge and play for the Tigers. ...

