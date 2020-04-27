Four-star defensive end Landon Jackson commits to LSU
Weak-side defensive end headed to play for national champion Tigers.
Video: Landon Jackson Ultimate Highlights
See the 4-star Pleasant Grove edge rusher in action.
Ed Orgeron and LSU have had a busy weekend.
The Tigers broke a SEC record with 14 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft and tied Ohio State's 2004 mark for the most players taken in a single year.
The defending national champs were also busy looking ahead, adding two of the best players from Texas this week.
On Thursday, speedy 4-star wide receiver JoJo Earle of Aledo committed to LSU. Three days later, Landon Jackson of Pleasant Grove (Texarkana) tweeted Sunday his announcement to head to Baton Rouge and play for the Tigers. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
State-by-state NFL draft selections
Texas leads the way with 33 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.
-
Top 100 Under the Radar football players
Without spring football and summer camps we put the spotlight on under-recruited Class of 2021...
-
Top 100 high school sports coaches
Kevin Boyle, Jason Negro, Chan Brown among nation's best.
-
NFL Draft: Seven first rounders from Texas
South Grand Prairie graduate Jeff Okudah among seven former Texas preps selected on opening...
-
Midwest On to the Radar
Sixteen linebackers, 15 defensive linemen head top Midwestern players worthy of more college...
-
Burrow's worst day: 2014 state title game
Projected No. 1 NFL Draft pick lost his final high school football game in one of Ohio's greatest...