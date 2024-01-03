Gage Baker of Paradise Honors (Surprise, Ariz.) and Jaydon Smith of Ingleside (Texas) each tied national touchdown records in 2023. They joined a handful of athletes who added their names to the MaxPreps National High School Football Record Book with their single-season accomplishments.

Baker tossed 91 touchdown passes, tying the single-season mark held by Corey Robinson of Lone Oak (Paducah, Ky.) and current Cincinnati Bengal quarterback Jacob Browning of Folsom (Calif.). Baker also joins the single-season lists for passing yardage and pass completions.Smith, meanwhile, caught 39 touchdown passes for the Mustangs, joining Tren'Davian Dickson of Navasota (Texas) and Chris Nessmith of New Life Christian (Millbrook, Ala.).The following is a list of players who entered the MaxPreps National High School Football Record Book in 2023. ...

