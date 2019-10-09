Grace Brethren climbs back to No. 1 slot in MaxPreps Small Schools Top 25 national high school football rankings

Video: Mikey Zele highlights vs. Bishop Diego

See the junior quarterback throw for three TDs in the win.

Grace Brethen (Simi Valley, Calif.), moved back to the top of the National Small Schools Football Rankings behind a 42-13 win over Bishop Diego (Santa Barbara).

Shelby 51, R-S Central (Rutherfordton) 0

Dublin 41, Bleckley County 32

Cardinal Ritter College Prep (St. Louis) had an impressive win as week, beating St. Mary's 46-20 while Cedar Grove (Ga.) moved back into the top three after a solid performance.. Shelby dominated through the air with quarterback Isaiah Bess throwing for 295 yards and five touchdowns.. In one of the closer results of the week for games involving ranked team. ...

