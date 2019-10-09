Grace Brethren climbs back to No. 1 slot in MaxPreps Small Schools Top 25 national high school football rankings

Lancers leap past Cardinal Ritter after dominating 42-13 California win.

Video: Mikey Zele highlights vs. Bishop Diego

See the junior quarterback throw for three TDs in the win.

Grace Brethen (Simi Valley, Calif.), moved back to the top of the National Small Schools Football Rankings behind a 42-13 win over Bishop Diego (Santa Barbara).


Cardinal Ritter College Prep (St. Louis) had an impressive win as week, beating St. Mary's 46-20 while Cedar Grove (Ga.) moved back into the top three after a solid performance.

Most impressive win: Shelby 51, R-S Central (Rutherfordton) 0. Shelby dominated through the air with quarterback Isaiah Bess throwing for 295 yards and five touchdowns.

Game of the Week: Dublin 41, Bleckley County 32. In one of the closer results of the week for games involving ranked team. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 

Our Latest Stories