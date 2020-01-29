Greater Miami area high school football is hotbed for NFL talent

Video: Miami-area players in the NFL



A list of every current NFL player from Miami.

The football and sporting world is converging on Miami this weekend for Super Bowl LIV, featuring a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium.

It's a fitting destination for football's biggest game because the greatest number of current NFL players played high school in the greater Miami area.

A whopping 86 players on 2019 NFL rosters prepped in Miami, which is more than every state in the nation but four: California, Texas, Georgia and, of course, Florida.

A few notable players from the region from the greater Miami region include: The Bosa brothers, Nick and Joey, Amari Cooper, Frank Gore, Teddy Bridewater and Sony Michel.

The Bosa brothers each graduated from St. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com