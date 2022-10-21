MaxPreps takes a deeper dive into the players and teams making the news with a look at Ethen Knox, and 100-point scoring teams Andale (Kan.) and Freedom (Woodbridge, Va.).



With his record-breaking sixth 400-yard game of the season Ethen Knox of Oil City (Pa.) came within a few yards of becoming just the second high school football player to rush for over 3,000 yards in eight games.



Knox has 2,957 yards after eight games and likely would have been much higher if not for a 97-yard outing in a loss to Meadville. Knox is averaging 370 yards per game. Take out the Meadville game and he's averaging 408 yards per game.



The 2,957 yards is believed to be the second-highest total all-time in eight games, behind only John Giannantonio of Netcong (N.J.), who had over 3,000 yards in eight games, but his exact total is unknown. ...

