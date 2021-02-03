To say the rich got richer on 2021 National Signing Day would be an understatement. Defending college football national champion Alabama hit the mother lode on Wednesday.

Led by seven five-star recruits and 16 four-star high school football standouts, the Crimson Tide's 2021 recruiting class recorded the highest composite team ranking in the history of 247Sports' scoring system with 327.91 points, surpassing the total of 324.67 set by the University of Florida in 2010.

Yes, Alabama lost the likes of Heisman Trophy (top overall player) winner Devonta Smith, Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback) winner Mac Jones and Doak Walker Award (top running back) winner Najee Harris to the NFL after leading Alabama to its 18th National Championship. ...

