Eighth grader Kole Moody of Southside (Selma, Ala.) is leading the nation in passing while breaking state records and has the Panthers on the verge of their first championship appearance.

The 5-foot-7, 150-pound quarterback leads the nation in passing with 5,028 yards, according to MaxPreps leaderboards, and holds the Alabama single-season passing record. The previous record was held by Tyler Caldwell, who threw for 4,187 yards with Cullman (Ala.) in 2008.

Moody and the Panthers are 13-0 and play in Friday's Class 3A state semifinals where a win would give the school its first championship game berth in school history. He's also thrown 58 touchdowns this season and needs two to break the state record set by Chris Smelley of American Christian Academy (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) in 2005.

In each of his first 12 games, Moody threw for over 300 yards including six that topped 400 yards. ...

