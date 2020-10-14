The first state schedule to finish its fall high school football championships announced Wednesday those games are canceled. In addition, the Alaska School Activities Association also ended all 2020 fall sports state championship events due to COVID-19.



The sports affected are football, swimming and diving, gymnastics, rifle, and volleyball.

According to a release, the state association's decision was based upon:• Consultation with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and the Anchorage Health Department.• The status of COVID-19 case counts and projections of the case counts increasing in Anchorage and other parts of the state.• The impact of holiday travel both into and out of Alaska. ...

