Catching 62 passes would be a great career for many high school receivers. Catching 62 from an opposing quarterback makes you a national record holder.
Baron Jackson averaged nearly 16 interceptions in four seasons to jump to the top of the MaxPreps list of all-time national interception leaders during his time at Southern Lab (Baton Rouge, La.) from 1984 to 1987.
Jackson opened his freshman year with 14 interceptions and followed with 16 as a sophomore, including five in one game. He had his best season as a junior, grabbing 21 interceptions, while finishing his senior year with 11.
Jackson moved ahead of the previous record holder, Donald Moore of Splendora (Texas), during the postseason. ...
