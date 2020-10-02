All wondering what Arch Manning would do for an encore received a clear and emphatic answer on Thursday night.

The 2019 MaxPreps Freshman of the Year and nephew of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning threw a 70-yard touchdown on his first completion and finished with five scoring passes and another running leading Newman (New Orleans) to a resounding 41-0 win at East Jefferson (Metairie) on opening night of football for the state of Louisiana.

After his team's first four possessions, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound pound sophomore was 9 of 11 for 176 yards and four touchdowns. ...

