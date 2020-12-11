To make any top recruiting list, high school football players need all the measurables: Speed, size and production.
Good bloodlines are a huge bonus.
Many of the following 28 prep players either have dads or uncles who made significant impacts in the NFL, including Hall of Famers like Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders and Marvin Harrison.
Read on for a look at these sons and nephews of former NFL players ready to carve their own paths. AJ Barber, Greenwich (Conn.)
Father: Tiki Barber, a three-time Pro Bowl running back rushed for 10,449 career NFL yards and 55 touchdowns.
Son: In two seasons, the explosive 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior receiver had 73 catches for 1,191 yards and 25 touchdowns. ...
