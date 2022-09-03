Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall high school prospect, led Newman (New Orleans) to a gritty opening-night 35-14 road victory over Hahnville (Boutte, La.) with three touchdown passes Friday night.

Manning, a Texas commit, improved to 26-5 as the Greenies' signal-caller after tossing career TD passes 82, 83 and 84 in the opener.

Texas commit Will Randle opened the scoring with a pick-six at the 8:42 mark in the first quarter. The 6-foot-3, three-star returned the Ryan Gregson pass for a 78-yard score from the defensive end position on a first and 10 from just outside the red zone for the Tigers.

Newman's next possession resulted in a second Gregson interception as Justin Wells picked off a third-down attempt, but the Greenies were unable to convert on a field goal attempt after driving inside inside the 10-yard line.

The following defensive possession, Randle caused another turnover as he forced and recovered a fumble to spark Manning's first touchdown strike of the season. ...

