Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 39-31 at the inaugural Ironton Gridiron Classic. Big plays made on the defensive end late in the contest were the difference as Mavric Owens stuffed Dilin Jones at the goal line and Matthew Seliga picked off a late pass to secure the victory for the Fighting Crusaders.



Relying on the play-making abilities of Jordan Marshall, who accounted for four touchdowns while running for over 100 yards for his sixth straight contest, Moeller took an 18-point advantage twice in the second half in what turned out to be their fourth straight out-of-state triumph to start the season. ...

