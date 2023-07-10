We released the Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 last month along with an expanded look at the Top 100 and we now zone in on the best high school football team in every state heading into the 2023 season.

Headlining the list of teams is Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), which begins the season at No. 1 in the MaxPreps Top 25 for the fourth time since 2017. The Monarchs are the only team in the country that has finished ranked in the top 3 in each of the last five years.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Duncanville (Texas) and Buford (Ga.) represent the other three big states. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com