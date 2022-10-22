There might have been some booms and pows in Friday's high school football game at the L.A. Coliseum between Roosevelt (Los Angeles) and Garfield (Los Angeles) in the 87th East L.A. Classic. But "I Gotta Feeling" that the highlight for the 30,000 in attendance certainly was the halftime performance of the Black Eyed Peas.

Led by will.i.am, Apl.de.ap, Taboo and J. Rey Soul, the group performed at the Super Bowl XLV halftime show in 2011 so it might have seemed odd that a band that's sold millions of albums worldwide would be playing at a high school football game.

The game was a tight one as the teams were tied at 8-all in the third quarter, but it was the intermission spectacle that kind of stole the spotlight.

The Black Eyed Peas started with "I Gotta Feeling" and "Boom Boom Pow," playing up near the arches at the top of the Coliseum as the two school's marching bands played on the field. ...

