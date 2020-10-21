If there's one thing high school football coaches, administrators, players and fans have learned during the coronavirus pandemic it's to be patient and flexible. Changes in schedules and plans have been constant.

With that in mind, here are the football championship dates set by state governing bodies as of Oct. 20. Normally, all 50 states jam football title games into roughly a six-week window starting in early November and ending by the third week in December.

In 2020-21, title games are spread over five different months and playoff action stretches between seven months. Truly unprecedented.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS RE-START: Updates from all 50 states

Of the 35 states that started playing football in the fall, 31 plan to finish before the first day of winter. ...

