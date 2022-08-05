"Everything is bigger in Texas" is a common refrain in the Lone Star State, but the small town football programs are pretty special as well.

A total of seven Texas schools make the preseason Small Town Top 25 high school football rankings with five teams in the top six, including No. 1 China Spring.

Small town schools are those that have an enrollment of less than 1,000 students and are located in a town of less than 10,000 population. The Cougars from China Spring begin the season at No. 1 based on their 2022 starting power rating in the MaxPreps computer national rankings.