Jeff George, Emmitt Smith, Peyton Manning, Ronald Curry, Kyler Murray, JT Daniels and Arik Gilbert all have been named the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. Add Jaxson Dart to that list.

The former Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) standout quarterback edged Malachi Nelson of Los Alamitos (Calif.) and former Prince Avenue Christian (Athens, Ga.) five-star Brock Vandagriff, now enrolled at Georgia, for the high school football honor.

Dart led our All-America team as the MaxPreps National Football Player of the Year. In his lone season at Corner Canyon, he broke the Utah state record throwing for 67 touchdown passes while his 4,691 yards through the air is second all-time in a single season. ...

