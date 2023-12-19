Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2023 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.

Special mention goes to repeat selections Micah Alejado of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), Jadyn Davis of Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) and Xavier Robinson of Carl Albert (Midwest City, Okla.). All three standouts led their teams to state titles this season.