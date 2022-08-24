The initial player rankings for the Class of 2025 were released by 247Sports and David Sanders of Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) was named the No. 1 recruit. He was selected to the preseason MaxPreps sophomore All-America first team. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound offensive tackle has landed 20-plus offers that includes the likes of Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee.

Sanders was one of 33 preseason MaxPreps sophomore All-Americans to make the cut.

Last year's MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year — Bryce Underwood — is the top-rated quarterback. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder from Belleville (Mich.) threw for 2,888 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading the Tigers to their first state title. ...

