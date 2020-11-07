HBO will premiere The Cost of Winning on Tuesday, Nov. 10, a documentary featuring high school football powerhouse St. Frances Academy (Baltimore). Executive produced by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, the four-part series chronicles the program and its quest for a national title beginning in 2018.

"We are excited to bring the inspiring story of Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy to life on HBO, and to showcase the adversity and challenges the Panthers endured to save their program," Strahan and co-producer Constance Schwartz-Morini said in a joint statement.

According to HBO, the series focuses on the team's transition from the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association – where teams began resisting scheduling St. ...

