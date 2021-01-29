MaxPreps named Jaxson Dart of Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) as its National High School Football Player of the Year for 2020, making him the 15th honoree by the organization. However, National Player of the Year awards go back as far as 1947 when the first high school All-American team was selected by a group called the Wigwam Wisemen.



MaxPreps is now taking it a step further and has retroactively selected a National Player of the Year for each season dating back to 1910. The list tries to stay true to those "players of the year" who were selected in real time by various media outlets.



Parade Magazine chose All-American football teams starting in 1963 while the Wigwam Wisemen All-American teams ran from 1947 to 1961. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com