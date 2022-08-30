In the highest-scoring game of the week, Neosho (Mo.) edged Willard (Mo.) 79-72 in the second-highest scoring 11-man game in state history.



Neosho jetted out to a 52-36 lead in the first half, putting the Wildcats on pace for a 100-point outing, before posting 27 points in the second half.



Which begs the question, what is the highest-scoring half in high school football history? The answer is, we don't know for sure, but we have plenty of contenders.