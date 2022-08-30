In the highest-scoring game of the week, Neosho (Mo.) edged Willard (Mo.) 79-72 in the second-highest scoring 11-man game in state history.
Neosho jetted out to a 52-36 lead in the first half, putting the Wildcats on pace for a 100-point outing, before posting 27 points in the second half.
Which begs the question, what is the highest-scoring half in high school football history? The answer is, we don't know for sure, but we have plenty of contenders.
One of the reasons for the mystery is that multiple teams have scored over 200 points in a game, but the breakdown of score by quarters or halves is unknown. ...
