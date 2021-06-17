For the second time in less than a month, a former NFL and Cal running back has been named head football coach at a Bay Area high school. C.J. Anderson is the new football coach at Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.).

On May 17, Anderson said he called the running back he replaced at Cal, Jahvid Best, to congratulate him on his hire as the coach at nearby Saint Mary's (Albany). Now Anderson joked he expects a return call from Best after Monte Vista athletic director Andy Popper's announcement this week.

"I'm super excited and grateful for this opportunity to uphold the tradition at a great school and program," Anderson told MaxPreps. ...

