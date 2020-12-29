Four-star junior quarterback AJ Duffy announced Monday on Twitter he was transferring to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) in February, leaving Rancho Verde (Moreno Valley, Calif.) and the team where his father is the coach. Duffy joins Jake Garcia as the second high-profile QB to leave California after the state pushed back its high school football season to 2021.

"With the uncertainty, there doesn't seem to be a great chance to play this year and gyms aren't open to train," Pete Duffy told the LA Times. "He's made good strides with what I've been able to do with him, but if the goal is to be the best player you can be and have the ability to have the best training available, why not do it?"



Former Narbonne quarterback Garcia plays for a Georgia AAAAAAA championship on Wednesday with No. ...

