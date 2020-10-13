An Ohio quarterback applying the ultimate hit stick leads this week's high school football Top 10 plays. In addition, the action includes former USA basketball gold medalist Tamin Lipsey showing out with an incredible 50-yard touchdown scramble as well as Texas commit Charles Wright heaving an 80-yard touchdown bomb to Nick Anderson in a high-scoring Lone Star State comeback.

Wright and Anderson led Austin (Texas) to a 57-56 come-from-behind victory over Bowie (Arlington, Texas), scoring 22 straight points after trailing 56-35 with just over eight minutes remaining. The future Longhorn finished with 496 passing yards and seven total touchdowns.

Lipsey, a three-star junior hardwood prospect, showed what he can do on a football field, eluding multiple defenders on his sideline-to-sideline scramble that resulted in a 55-yard touchdown run for the Ames (Iowa) quarterback.

And this week's No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com