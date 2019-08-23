High school football game preview: No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 12 Corona Centennial

Video: No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 12 Corona Centennial preview

A breakdown of what to expect when these two Southern California powers lock horns.

Get your popcorn ready for one of the biggest games of the season — No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) hosts No. 12 Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.).

The Huskies have been counting the days, 280 to be exact, to get another crack at the back-to-back CIF Open Division state champs after the Monarchs ended their season in the 2018 semifinals with a dominant 48-14 beating.

Both teams are loaded with some of the best talent in California. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com