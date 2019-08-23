High school football game preview: No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. No. 18 De La Salle
Spartans look to reverse California vs. Florida trends as it hosts Raiders in nationally televised EPSNU game.
Video: De La Salle vs. St. Thomas Aquinas preview
The California-Florida battle continues with this Top 25 showdown.
History, if nothing else, is fun to ponder. Especially in high school sports.
Players constantly change rosters during four-year cycles, but trends are trends.
If they continue in the same path, the De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) football team will be in trouble heading into Friday's much-anticipated home opener with St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at Owen Owens Field.
The battle between perennial national powers — from power states — is a rematch of the 2011 game played in Fort Lauderdale, a 30-6 Aquinas victory. ...
