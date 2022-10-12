The top-two high school football teams in Georgia face off Friday in the only MaxPreps Top 25 matchup as No. 8 Buford hosts No. 18 Mill Creek (Hoschton). Both are 6-0 and have the top two rated players in the Peach State for the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Caleb Downs of Mill Creek is the No. 1 player in the state and has been a big-time playmaker since his freshman season. He owns the school record with 17 career interceptions and has played everywhere during his senior season. He has 38 touches on offense for 382 yards and eight touchdowns to go with 34 tackles and three interceptions on defense. ...

