Several head coaching positions are available at some appealing high school football programs across the country.

After Josh Niblett resigned as head coach of Gainesville (Ga.) on Tuesday for a coaching opportunity at the University of Colorado, the Red Elephants quickly found a successor in former Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) head coach Santavious Bryant, the school announced on Thursday. Bryant previously served as defensive backs coach at Gainesville during its Georgia state championship appearance in 2022.

Bryant led Grayson to a GHSA 6A state championship in 2024 and went 37-5 in his three-year tenure with the Rams, who are now in search of a new head coach heading into 2026.

Another high-profile team in search of a head coach this offseason is Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas). ...

