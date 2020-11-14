High school football super sophomore Arch Manning and Newman (New Orleans) improved to 7-0 with a 76-0 homecoming win against overmatched Cohen (New Orleans), which suited up just 15 players. The score at the end of the first quarter Friday was 46-0 and a running clock followed the rest of the way.

The nephew of Super Bowl -winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch completed 9 of 11 pass attempts for 169 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first quarter and his night was through.The Greenies took advantage of four turnovers and ragged special teams play to drop Cohen to 0-4. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com