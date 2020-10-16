Howard Brown of Lincoln College Prep (Kansas City, Mo.) is headed to Iowa State next year, where he is expected to compete for playing time as a defensive tackle. But for now, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound senior is playing quarterback for his high school team and has some legitimate skills as a signal caller, as seen in the video above.



Brown has the Blue Tigers sitting at 4-2 heading in to Friday's night's contest with Central (Kansas City). In Lincoln College Prep's last win Oct. 2 against Pembroke Hill (Kansas City), the big man threw a 43-yard touchdown pass and ran for another.



A week earlier against Van Horn (Independence), Brown again threw for a score and ran for another as Lincoln College Prep dominated 55-7. ...

