



Kendrick Blackshire of Duncanville (Texas) has been on the national high school football recruiting radar since his freshman year. But the hype and attention surrounding the now-senior linebacker took a bit of hit in 2019 when he suffered a torn ACL.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds and nicknamed 'Thanos' due to his size and physique, Blackshire committed to Alabama over 28 other offers back in July. Despite the injury, most programs continued to aggressively pursue the four-star prospect.Blackshire is back in action for Duncanville and showing why he is regarded as a top prospect by 247Sports. See the video above for a look at the impact he has made for the Panthers so far this fall.Heading into Friday night's game against Midway (Waco), Duncanville is 3-1 and ranked No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com