In recent memory, some things just don't happen in Southern Section football.

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana) and St. John Bosco (Bellflower) don't get threatened — unless they play each other.

2. Centennial (Corona) doesn't lose — unless it's to Mater Dei or Bosco.

3. Teams don't enter the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings in the Top 10.

All those "never-happens" happened last week.

• For the second straight game, No. 4 Servite (Anaheim) gave one of the two national juggernauts a heck of a game, losing 24-17 to No. ...

