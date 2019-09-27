High school football: How to watch No. 13 De La Salle at Saint Mary's
How to watch the Spartans take on the Rams
The De La Salle Spartans will head to Stockton, CA on Friday, September 27 to play Saint Mary's Rams under the lights for a non-conference game.
De La Salle comes in ranked No. 13 in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25 with a 4-1 record, an undefeated record on the road and a four game win streak. The Spartans lost their season opener to South Florida powerhouse No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas but flipped the switch since, dominating their last four opponents. including a 35-0 rout of Buchanan In their last game on Sept. 20.
The Rams head into the game with a 1-3 record and are 1-2 at home. The team's only win came against Central Catholic, who the Spartans also played and beat this year. Last week St. Mary's lost to Mission Viejo 63-7, and have struggled as of late.
The Spartans have the two top class of 2020 prospects in the game in three-star running back Shamar Garrett (committed to San Jose State) and three-star quarterback Grant Daley, who remains undecided.
De La Salle vs. St. Mary's
- Date: Friday, Sept. 27
- Time: 7:15 p.m. PT
- Location: Stockton, CA
- Streaming: SportsLive
