Armond Scott seemed urprised the ball was even thrown to him. But the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Kentucky-bound receiver from Euclid (Ohio) somehow made a juggling catch between three defenders, got to the end zone and landed in this week's high school football Top 10 plays.

Scott tipped the ball at least four different times before finally hauling in the 70-yard touchdown from Malachi Davis, one of two scoring connections between the duo in their team's 30-20 playoff loss to St. Ignatius.

The crazy catch was bettered by one play, and that was a thriller — a 51-yard Hail Mary on the game's last play as Spring (Texas) beat rival Westfield 27-23. ...

