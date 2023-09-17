Kahuku (Hawaii) pulled off the biggest upset of the high school football season beating No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) 30-23 on Saturday night on Oahu. The Red Raiders took an early 22-3 lead in the first half and held command for the first 24 minutes.

The Braves answered, scoring 20 straight to take a 23-22 lead with 8:15 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Kahuku forced a punt after an interception by St. John Bosco's Tamal Johnson with 4:27 left.

The Red Raiders' drive would stay alive on fourth-and-10 inside their own territory after a pass interference call on the Braves with under two minutes remaining. ...

