Bob Beatty became head football coach at Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) in 2000 and won 15 state championships in a 21-year span. Thursday, he announced his retirement, according to multiple media reports.

Trinity, No. 11 in the MaxPreps Top 25, won the Kentucky 6A title this season, dominating Male 28-0 to cap a 10-0 season and earn the school's 27th overall banner.

"I don’t think there’s any question he’s the most accomplished coach in the history of Kentucky high school football," Male head coach Chris Wolfe told the Louisville Courier-Journal. "The greatest 20-year run that I’m aware of, just a remarkable career at Trinity. ...

