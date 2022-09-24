Folsom (Calif.) took down De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) 24-20 on the road Friday in a battle of Northern California heavyweights that might've signaled a changing of the guard.

It's the first time in 43 years that De La Salle has lost to a team in back-to-back years as Folsom beat the Spartans 28-27 in last year's Northern California 1-AA Regional Bowl.

On Friday, Folsom trailed 20-17 with less than two minutes to play and faced a fourth-and-goal from 1 when junior Austin Mack took the snap. The three-star quarterback with offers from Cal, Stanford and Oregon jumped over the goal line to give the Bulldogs a 24-20 lead that eventually became the final.

Mack started off the scoring in the first quarter with a touchdown pass to senior tight end Mason Norberg and went into halftime with a 10-0 lead. ...

