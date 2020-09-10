Last week, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced there would be no high school football in the state this fall. Wednesday in Hartford, disappointed players, parents and supporters rallied at the capitol to voice their opposition to the decision.



It was quite a turnout, as shared by Dave Briggs via Twitter:

Incredible turnout by Connecticut high school football players, parents and coaches PROTESTING the states decision to cancel the 2020 season. They’re asking @GovNedLamont to #LetUsPlay #letusplayCT pic.twitter.com/0JMpVj6nFS — Dave Briggs (@davebriggstv) September 10, 2020

In the wake of Wednesday's protests, Governor Ned Lamont has called for a meeting Friday to discuss options for safely holding school sports.The status of high school football in Connecticut has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride in recent weeks. ...

