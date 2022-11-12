Los Alamitos got four touchdowns from Damian Henderson Friday to down No. 22 Long Beach Poly (Long Beach) 52-42 in a California Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal. The Griffins are going to need to duplicate that effort if they want to upend national No. 1 Mater Dei in the Nov. 18 semifinals.



In order to get to Mater Dei, the Griffins first had to get past Jackrabbits on Friday and it was pedal to the metal from the onset as Henderson, a Colorado State commit, scored twice in each half to power past the winningest team in state history.



The first-half action was fast and furious as the teams traded punches with a pace that left the scoreboard operator winded.



Long Beach Poly opened the scoring after a Ikenasio Mikaele run set up the Jackrabbits deep in Los Al territory. ...

