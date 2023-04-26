One of the biggest high school football games was announced earlier today as Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) will travel to Maryland to face St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) on Sept. 22. This will be the second-meeting between the two programs as Bryce Young led the Monarchs to a 34-18 win in 2019.

The Panthers will again have one of the toughest football schedules of all-time in 2023.

The Baltimore power has notable games lined up, among them:

• Aug. 18 at Buford (Ga.)

• Aug. 26 vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

• Sept. 2 at East St. Louis (Ill.)

• Sept. 8 at St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

• Sept. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com