The pandemic hampered travel last season, scuttling many of the most anticipated out-of-state high school football games of 2020. As things begin to return to normal, the 2021 schedule is already full of marquee matchups pitting teams from throughout the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings, released last month.

And while we'll continue releasing preseason content until the first kickoff in August, here's a look at 10 games that we've circled on the calendar as "must-see." Many of these games feature gridiron hotbeds squaring off with contests pitting California vs. Texas, Florida vs. California and Georgia vs. Pennsylvania. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com