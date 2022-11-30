The 2022 high school football season is nearing the finish line and there will be nothing but big-time games to close out the year. There are two MaxPreps Top 25 matchups this week, led by a huge Texas showdown between No. 12 Guyer (Denton) and No. 23 Southlake Carroll (Southlake) with a spot in the 6A Division 2 semifinals on the line.

Both of these Texas powers have two of the most explosive offensives in the state. The Wildcats' five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold has thrown for 2,952 yards and 31 touchdowns to go with 733 yards rushing and 18 more scores. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com