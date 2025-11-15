High school football: Myles McLaughlin scores 69th rushing touchdown of the season, breaks national record
Knox senior quarterback scored from nine yards out in second quarter of playoff matchup with Angola for record breaker.
Myles McLaughlin of Knox entered Friday's Class 3A regional final in Indiana against Angola with a chance to break three national rushing records. It didn't take long for him to capture the single-season touchdown mark.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior quarterback surpassed the previous record of 68 rushing touchdowns established by Charlie Spegal of New Palestine (Ind.) in 2017 and T.A. McLendon of Albemarle (N.C.) in 2001. After a 52-yard scoring run in the first quarter, the record-breaking touchdown came early in the second on a 9-yard run.
McLaughlin also has a chance to break the single-season records for rushing yards and points Friday. Check back throughout the evening for updates.McLaughlin, who is receiving interest from several Division I programs, holds offers from Ball State and Valparaiso.
Last week, McLaughlin passed Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry, formerly of Yulee (Fla.), on the national single-season rushing yards list. ...
