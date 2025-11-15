Myles McLaughlin of Knox entered Friday's Class 3A regional final in Indiana against Angola with a chance to break three national rushing records. It didn't take long for him to capture the single-season touchdown mark.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior quarterback surpassed the previous record of 68 rushing touchdowns established by Charlie Spegal of New Palestine (Ind.) in 2017 and T.A. McLendon of Albemarle (N.C.) in 2001. After a 52-yard scoring run in the first quarter, the record-breaking touchdown came early in the second on a 9-yard run.

McLaughlin also has a chance to break the single-season records for rushing yards and points Friday. Check back throughout the evening for updates.McLaughlin, who is receiving interest from several Division I programs, holds offers from Ball State and Valparaiso.

Last week, McLaughlin passed Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry, formerly of Yulee (Fla.), on the national single-season rushing yards list. ...

