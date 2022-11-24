Pierce (Neb.) won the battle of unbeatens in Nebraska and as a result moved into the top spot in the MaxPreps Small Town National Football Rankings.



The Bluejays defeated previous No. 1 Aurora, 42-14 in the Nebraska C1 state finals on Tuesday and jumped from No. 5 to the No. 1 spot. Aurora (12-1) dropped to No. 5.



China Spring (Texas), the preseason No. 1 team, comes in at No. 2 and faces Lake Worth (10-2) in the Texas Class 4A-1 playoffs this weekend. Carthage comes in at No. 3. It takes on No. 6 Gilmer in the Texas Class 4A-2 playoffs this weekend.



Marion Local (Maria Stein, Ohio) is No. ...

