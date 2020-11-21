The final statement made Friday by IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) looked much like the previous seven during a trying 2020 high school football season. The Ascenders were dominant once more, especially running back Kaytron Allen, during a 41-6 home win over TRU Prep Academy (Miami Gardens, Fla.) in the opener of the GEICO High School Bowl Series doubleheader on ESPNU.

Minus starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, absent for unspecified reasons, the nation's No. 1 team relied on its stellar defense and the strong legs of Allen, who rushed 14 times for 245 yards and five touchdowns as the Ascenders finished 8-0 under first-year coach Bobby Acosta. ...

