It wasn't pretty, but No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) opened the Frank McManus era Friday by hanging on for a 28-14 win over No. 15 Centennial (Corona, Calif.) as Elijah Brown threw for two scores.



The last time the Monarchs (1-0) opened the season as the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps Top 25 they ran the table en route to the 2017 MaxPreps National Championship.

They looked every bit the part of the top team in the nation for most of the night Friday.

Mater Dei was up 21-0 with nine minutes remaining before Centennial scored twice to make it interesting. ...

