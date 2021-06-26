Ranked No. 1 in the Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 released earlier this week, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) will travel to Texas for a showdown with No. 15 Duncanville on Aug. 27, the schools announced Friday. The Monarchs' first trip to the Lone Star State will be among the most highly-anticipated games of the 2021 high school football season.

Joe Maimone of Prep Gridiron Logistics has played a major role in setting up heavyweight out-of-state matchups at the prep level and helped get this one done. Mater Dei is 45-3 over the past five seasons while Duncanville is 50-5 over the same span.

The last time a nationally-ranked California team traveled to Texas was in 2015 when Trinity (Euless, Texas) upset then-No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com